The death has occurred of Annaleen Robinson (née Rowan)

Robinson / Annaleen (née Rowan) July 10th 2022 peacefully at her home Windsor Close, Waringstown. Dearly loved wife of the late Hampton, beloved mother of Hampton and the late Rowan, devoted grandmother of Melissa, Gareth and Tracey and her partner Don and great-grandmother of Shannon, Rhys and Seth.

Funeral Service in Holy Trinity Church Waringstown on Wednesday 13th July at 11.30am followed by interment in adjoining Churchyard.

House private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Multiple Sclerosis c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by all her family and friends.

Forever In Our Hearts.