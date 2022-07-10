The death has occurred of Margaret Patricia Livingston (née Stevenson)

LIVINGSTON (Nee Stevenson) – July 7th 2022 (peacefully) in Lagan Valley Hospital, Margaret Patricia (in her 91st year) dearly loved wife of the late Derek, devoted mother of Edmund and Heather, much loved mother-in-law of Ruth & Mark, sister-in-law of Margaret K Livingston and Nana of Ross, Ryan, Tom, Angus & Jamie.

Funeral service in Lurgan Quaker Meeting House 9 Johnstons Row BT66 8AN on Sunday at 2.30pm, committal following in adjoining graveyard.

No flowers please. Donations in lieu may be sent if desired to William Bell & Co Funeral Directors 23 Kenlis Street Banbridge BT32 3LR for Quaker Service.

Lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.