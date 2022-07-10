The death has occurred of Valerie Adair (née O’Brien)

July 7th 2022 peacefully at hospital surrounded by her loving family. Late of Waringstown Road, Lurgan. Dearly loved wife of Kenneth and beloved mother of Arlene, Tanya and Audrey.

Funeral Service in Lurgan Free Presbyterian Church on Sunday 10th July at 3pm followed by interment in Waringstown Presbyterian Burying Ground.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing husband, daughters, family circle and friends.

Redeemed By The Precious Blood Of The Lamb.