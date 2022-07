McKeown/ Jack (Tiny Tang) July 10th 2022. A dearly loved son, brother, uncle & friend to many.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home, 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE on Tuesday 19th July at 2pm followed by a private cremation. No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for The Samaritan’s c/o Malcomsons 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.