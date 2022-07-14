The death has occurred of Sheila Smyth

Smyth (Lurgan) July 13th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Sheila Immaculata dearly beloved daughter of the late Patrick and Hannah Smyth 1 Antrim Close and formerly of Kilmaine Street Lurgan, and much loved sister of Ethna, Patricia and the late Bobby, Michael, Martha, Hannah, Maureen, Lily and niece Gerardine R.I.P.

Funeral on Saturday at 9.00am from her late residence to St Peter's Church for 9.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Immaculata's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sisters, nephews, nieces and family circle.