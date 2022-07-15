The death has occurred of Joan Margaret Porter

14th July 2022 peacefully at home, Moira Co. Down. Beloved wife of the late Rev W. Warren and mother of Sam, Ruth and Ewan.

Funeral Service in Moira Presbyterian Church on Tuesday 19th July at 2pm preceded by interment in Moneydig Presbyterian Burial Ground, Coleraine at 12noon.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Kidney Research c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be deeply missed by her sorrowing sons, daughter, daughters-in-law Karen and Teresa, son-in-law Keith, grandchildren Siobhan, Lucy, Ewan, Ben, Denis, Maeve, Miriam and James, great granddaughter Lily Joan and all the family circle.

"In Thy Presence Is Fullness Of Joy" Psalm 16:11