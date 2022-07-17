The death has occurred of Brian Kearney

Kearney (Moira) July 16th 2022 peacefully at home. Brian dearly beloved husband of the late Teresa 1A Hillsborough Road Moira, and loving father of Brian, James, Seaneen, Katrina, Ciara and Maria.
Funeral on Tuesday at 10.15am from his late home to St Colman's Church Kilwarlin for 11.00am Requiem Mass.
Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.
Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.
Very deeply regretted by his loving sons, daughters, daughters-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.
House Private.

