The death has occurred of Elizabeth (Betty) Pedlow

Pedlow / Elizabeth (Betty) 19th July 2022 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Alex and beloved mother of Ann, Jennifer, Andrew, Stephanie, Gail, Alistair and the late Peter and Robert.

Funeral Service from her late home 18 Toberhewny Lane Lower, Lurgan on Friday 22nd July at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Newry Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

Clothed In His Righteousness Alone, Faultless To Stand Before The Throne.