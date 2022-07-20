The death has occurred of Patrick (Tony) McGuigan

McGuigan (Lurgan) July 19th 2022 suddenly. Patrick (Tony) dearly beloved father of Celine and Annmarie 18 Sloan Street, and loving granda to Clodagh, much loved son of Jackie and the late Ann, beloved brother of Christine and the late Bobby R.I.P.

Funeral on Saturday at 9.00am from his daughter Annmarie's home 37 Fox's Glen Lurgan to St Peter's Church for 9.30am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Tony's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving daughters, grand-daughter, father, sister, brother-in-law Jim, close friend Louise, nephews, nieces and family circle.