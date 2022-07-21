The death has occurred of Isobel Lennon

Lennon / Isobel 20th July 2022 peacefully at hospital (formerly of Lurgan and Finaghy). Beloved daughter of the late Eric and Olive, much loved sister of Heather, Clifford and the late Geoffrey also a loving aunt.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home, 7 Robert Street Lurgan, BT66 8BE on Tuesday 26th July at 10.30am followed by interment in Donacloney Presbyterian Burial Ground.

Family flowers only please.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.