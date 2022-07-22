The death has occurred of Ian Moses Maxwell

July 15th 2022 at hospital in Germany. Dearly loved son of Ann and the late Moses Maxwell, beloved father of Jason and much loved brother to James. (Sloan St. Lurgan).



House and Funeral strictly private.



Family Flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for The Kevin Bell Repatriation Trust c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.



Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing mother, son, brother and family circle.



The Lord Is My Shepherd.