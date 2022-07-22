The death has occurred of Carl Welsh

Welsh (Lurgan) July 21st 2022 peacefully at Rosemount Care Home Portadown. Carl dearly beloved husband of the late Betty formerly of Lake Street, Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Siobhan, Jean and Paul, beloved father-in-law of Martin and Joanna, and loving granda to Conor, wife Keely, Michael, Grainne, Meg, Tom, Oliver and Lydia and loving great granda to Robin, beloved brother of Harrie, Edith and the late Mary, Joe and Frank.



Funeral on Sunday at 12.45pm from his daughter Jean's home 24 Fox's Glen Lurgan BT67 0ER to St Peter's Church for 1.30pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Carl's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.



St Pio pray for him.



Very deeply regretted by his loving family and entire family circle.



Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.