The death has occurred of Albert Carson
July 22nd 2022 peacefully at Mountvale Private Nursing Home, Dromore. Late of Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan. Beloved husband of the late May and much loved father of Jennifer, Paul, Gillian, Alistair and Jonathan.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Monday 25th July at 1:30pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Marie Curie c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by his sorrowing sons, daughters, sons-in-law David and Sean, daughters-in-law Jayne and Joanne, grandchildren, great grandchildren and entire family circle.

Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.

