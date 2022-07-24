The death has occurred of Rosaleen McCaughley

McCaughley (Lurgan) July 22nd 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Rosaleen dearly beloved daughter of the late Thomas and Margaret 23A Garland Avenue and formerly of Turmoyra Lurgan R.I.P.

Funeral on Monday at 10.00am from her late residence to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in Dougher Cemetery.

Rosaleen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Very deeply regretted by her loving nephews, nieces and entire family circle.