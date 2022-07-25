The death has occurred of Nigel Totten

July 25th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of the late Joan and loving dad of Lynda, Paul, Nicky, Mark, Donna and Neil.

Funeral from his late home, 16 Waring Terrace, Waringstown on Friday 29th July at 1.30pm (Service 1.00pm) to Holy Trinity Parish Churchyard.

Family and friends welcome to call at the family home on Thursday from 5.30pm onwards.

No flowers please. Donations if desired may be made for Chest Heart and Stroke NI C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Memories are something no-one can steal,

death leaves the heartache no-one can heal,

some may forget you now you are gone,

but we will remember no matter how long.