The death has occurred of Ingvor Grey

Grey – 14th July 2022 peacefully in U.T. Medical Centre, Knoxville, Tennessee (while on holiday) late of The Hollows, Gilford Road, Lurgan. Ingvor devoted wife of the late Irvine, dearest mother of Fiona, Lynda, David and Simon, mother-in-law of Paul, Simon, Angela and Megan, also a cherished Granny and much-loved sister of Ulla and Dan.



House strictly private.



A service of thanksgiving will be held on Thursday at 2pm in Moira Baptist Church.



Family flowers only please. Donations for the benefit of Open Doors and B Positive via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to Milne Funeral Services donations account c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.



Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.