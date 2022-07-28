The death has occurred of Irene Douglas

Douglas / Irene July 26th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved wife of the late Graham (formerly of Glenavon Crescent, Lurgan) loving mother of Elizabeth and Tom and a dear sister of Tom and Ivan.

House and funeral strictly private.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Air Ambulance NI c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by her daughter, son, son-in-law Alex, daughter-in-law Pam, grandchildren Graham, Michael, Rachel and Sarah and great grandchildren Charlie and Isaac.

Redeemed.

