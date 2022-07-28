The death has occurred of Joan Fulton

July 27th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Dearly loved wife of the late Wilson (Pollock Drive, Lurgan) beloved mother of Sharon, Richard and Christine, mother-in-law of Deborah and a devoted grandmother and great grandmother.

Funeral Service in St John's Church, Sloan Street (kindly granted) on Monday 1st August at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences at Malcomsons Funeral Home, Friday between 6pm-9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Shankill Parish Church c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by her entire family circle.

Be Still And Know That I Am God.

