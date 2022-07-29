The death has occurred of Rory Daniel Scullion

Scullion (Lurgan) July 27 2022 suddenly at home. Rory Daniel dearly beloved son of the late John and Patricia Scullion 5 Silverwood Drive Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved brother of John, Sinead and Seana, beloved brother-in-law of Ben and Seana's partner Paul, and loving uncle to Isla, Lily, Clara and Jude.

His funeral took place on Saturday at 10.00am from his late home to St Paul's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and family circle.