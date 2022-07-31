The death has occurred of Conal John Haughian

The death has occurred of Conal John Haughian
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

Haughey (Lurgan) July 29th 2022 suddenly at home. Conal John dearly beloved husband of the late Annie 43 Allenhill Park Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Moya, Martin, Margie, Brian, Philip and Noel, and a loving granda and great granda, beloved brother of Maura and the late Brian, Jerome and Carmel.

His funeral took place on Sunday at St Peter's Church. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com