The death has occurred of Conal John Haughian

Haughey (Lurgan) July 29th 2022 suddenly at home. Conal John dearly beloved husband of the late Annie 43 Allenhill Park Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Moya, Martin, Margie, Brian, Philip and Noel, and a loving granda and great granda, beloved brother of Maura and the late Brian, Jerome and Carmel.

His funeral took place on Sunday at St Peter's Church. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Chest, Heart and Stroke c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tel (028) 38322232.