The death has occurred of Edward (Eddie) Haughian
Haughian (Lurgan, formerly of Derrytrasna) July 29, 2022, peacefully at Aughnacloy House.

Edward (Eddie), late of Oakleigh Fold, beloved brother of the late Mary and Matilda (Tennyson).

Remains were reposed at his nephew Gabriel Tennyson’s residence, 24 Skelton’s Rampart, Derrytrasna until removal on Saturday to St. Mary’s Church, Derrytrasna. Requiem Mass was celebrated on Sunday, with burial afterwards in the cemetery adjoining the church.

Sacred Heart of Jesus I place all my trust in thee.

Always remembered by his nephews, niece and entire family circle.

