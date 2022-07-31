The death has occurred of Julia Hamilton

Hamilton / Julia July 29th 2022 peacefully at Mahon Hall Care Home. Beloved wife of the late James (Lofty) formerly of Houston Park, Lurgan and a much loved mother of Geoffrey, John and Alan.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Tuesday 2nd August at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm-9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Manor Court Comfort Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughters-in-law Eleanor and Linda, grandchildren Jonathan, Mark, Carly and Ryan and great grandchildren Courtney, Abigail, Tyler, Noah and Hugo.

Resting Where No Shadows Fall.