The death has occurred of Laura Lillian Marshall

The death has occurred of Laura Lillian Marshall
Staff reporter

Reporter:

Staff reporter

29th July 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, beloved wife of Hugh Rodger, late of 13 Hill Street Gilford, loving mother of Karen, dear mother in law of Robin and a devoted grandmother of Samuel, David, Wesley, William and George.

Funeral service took place in Joseph Poots Funeral Home, 42/44 Bridge Street on Tuesday 2nd August followed by burial in Tullylish Parish Church burial ground.

Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished by cheque to Cancer Research c/o Joseph Poots Funeral Directors, 42/44 Bridge Street, Portadown BT63 5AE.

The Lord is my Shepherd.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com