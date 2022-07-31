The death has occurred of Laura Lillian Marshall

Armagh Under 15 Championships announced
29th July 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital, beloved wife of Hugh Rodger, late of 13 Hill Street Gilford, loving mother of Karen, dear mother in law of Robin and a devoted grandmother of Samuel, David, Wesley, William and George.
Funeral service took place in Joseph Poots Funeral Home, 42/44 Bridge Street on Tuesday 2nd August followed by burial in Tullylish Parish Church burial ground.
Family flowers only, donations in lieu if wished by cheque to Cancer Research c/o Joseph Poots Funeral Directors, 42/44 Bridge Street, Portadown BT63 5AE.
The Lord is my Shepherd.