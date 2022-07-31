The death has occurred of Renee Percy

July 29th 2022 suddenly but peacefully at her home Gilford Road Lurgan. Wife of the late Ronnie and dearly loved mother of Colin, Melvin, Geoffrey, Denise and Elaine.

Funeral Service took place in Malcomsons Funeral Home on followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Hill Street Presbyterian Church Missionary Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by her sorrowing sons, daughters, sisters, brother, grandchildren and family circle.

‘ In Heavenly Love Abiding '