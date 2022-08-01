Thanks: Sarah (Sadie) McCormick

McCormick / Sarah (Sadie) The family of the late Sadie McCormick wish to thank all of those who sympathised with them during their recent sad bereavement. To all who sent cards and texts, your words of support have been a great comfort to the family. Thanks to the Doctors of High Street Group Surgery Lurgan and Banbridge Surgery, District Nurses of Lurgan and Gilford District, The Acute Care at Home Team, Nurses and Healthcare Assistants at Seapatrick Care Home, Ann’s Home Care Assistants, Trust Home Care Workers and Clear Pharmacy Lurgan.



A special word of thanks to Rev Nigel McCullough and the Elders of Hill Street Presbyterian Church for their pastoral care of Sadie over many years. Thanks to Rev Nigel for conducting the funeral service.



Thanks also to Richard Emerson (Grave digger) and to Ronnie Russell and Jim Clydesdale for assisting with the funeral arrangements. We trust this acknowledgement will be accepted by all as a token of our sincere appreciation.



The McCormick family Dukestown Lane, Lurgan.