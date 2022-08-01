The death has occurred of George Henry (Geordie) Walker

July 31st 2022 at Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, loving father of Colin, Brian and Nicola and stepfather to Thomas and Gary.



Funeral from his home 40 Baird Ave. Donaghcloney on Wednesday 3rd August 2022 at 12.30pm for Service in Donaghcloney Elim Church at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for N.I. Chest Heart and Stroke c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert St. Lurgan BT66 8BE.



Lovingly remembered by his sorrowing wife, sons, daughter, daughters in law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.



Safe In The Arms Of Jesus.