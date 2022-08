Black Stephen George. Called home 1st August 2022, peacefully at his home. Dearly beloved only son of John and Gertrude (Nee Clarke) Knocknagore Road, Gilford.



A graveside service will be held at Lurgan Cemetery on Wednesday 3rd August at 1.00pm.



House strictly private.



No flowers or donations please.



Stephen will be lovingly remembered and very sadly missed by his father, mother and the entire family circle.



The Lord gave, and the Lord hath taken away; blessed be the name of the Lord.

Job 1:21