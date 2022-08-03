The death has occurred of Thomas Flavelle

Fleville (Lurgan) August 2nd 2022 peacefully at home. Thomas dearly beloved husband of Ethna 18 Ashgrove Avenue Lurgan, and much loved father of Michael, Mark, Annette, Mandy and Kim, beloved father-in-law of Donna, Andrea, Francis, Kieran and Damien, a loving granda and great granda, and beloved son of the late Agnes R.I.P, and brother of Michael.

Funeral on Thursday at 9.45am from his late home to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Thomas' Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church Webcam.

St Pio pray for him.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (28) 38322232 or donation box in the home.