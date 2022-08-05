The death has occurred of Olive LAIRD (née Grant)

Laird nee Grant 3rd August 2022 suddenly at home, Cairnhall, Aghalee.

Olive, beloved wife of the late James, precious Mum of Elizabeth, Noel, Wendy and Jennifer, mother in law of George, Pamela, Thomas and Aaron, devoted Nanny Laird of Nicola, Lynsey and husband Daniel, Nathan, Sophie, Georgia, Lucas, Andrew, Chloe, Lydia, Rachel and Grace, also a Great-Nanny of Lillie and Phoebe.

Funeral Service Saturday at 2pm in Aghalee Parish Church, Soldierstown with committal following in the adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only please. Donations for the benefit of the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group via www.MilneFuneralServices.co.uk/donate or cheques made payable to the Northern Trust Pulmonary Fibrosis Support Group via c/o Milne Funeral Services, 57 Tandragee Road, Lurgan, BT66 8TL.

Very deeply regretted and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Psalm 16 v11 In thy presence is fulness of joy; at thy right hand there are pleasures for evermore.