The death has occurred of Hugh Conway

Conway (Lurgan) August 6th 2022 peacefully at Southern Area Hospice Newry. Hugh, dearly beloved husband of Maureen 38 Ashwood Lurgan R.I.P, and much loved father of Lawrence, Andrea, Colin, Gary, Barry and Sharon, beloved father-in-law of Maxine, Eamon, Mona, Siobhan, Maria and Stephen, and a loving granda and great granda.

Funeral took place on Tuesday at 9.30am from his late residence to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Hugh's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by his loving wife, family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice Newry c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH: Tele (028)38322232 or donation box in the home.