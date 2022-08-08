The death has occurred of Roisin Tallon (née Donnelly)

Tallon (Nee Donnelly)(Lurgan) August 5th 2022 peacefully at home. Roisin dearly beloved wife of Seamus 81 Lurgan Tarry, and much loved mother of Stephen and the late baby Maria, and much loved mother-in-law of the late Nicola, loving nanny to Lee, beloved stepmother of Lisa, step grandmother to Aoife and Eimear and great grandchildren Darragh and Isla, and loving sister of Colette, Sonny, Cathal, Ruth, Damian, Eileen and the late Kathleen, Maria and Sean R.I.P.

Funeral took place on Monday at 12.15pm from her late home to St Peter's Church for 1.00pm Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, son and the entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Knitted Knockers c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH : Tele (028) 38 322232 or donation box in the home.