The death has occurred of Sean McCann

McCann (Lurgan) August 3rd 2022 peacefully. Sean, dearly beloved partner of Stephanie Ferris 80 Wellington Street R.I.P, and much loved father of Michelle, her partner Conor and loving granda to James and Sophie.

His remains will be reposing at Stephanie's home 10 Ulster Street Lurgan.

Funeral on Wednesday at 1.45pm to Roselawn Crematorium Belfast arriving at 3.20pm.

Very deeply regretted by his loving partner, daughter, her partner, grandchildren, brothers, sisters and entire family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH : Tele (028) 38322232, or donation box in the home.