The death has occurred of Eileen Shanks

Shanks (Lurgan) August 9th 2022. Eileen died peacefully surrounded by her loving family, dearly beloved wife of the late Joe formerly of New Street Lurgan, and much loved mother of Teddy, Mary, Rosaleen, Jennifer, Anna, Michael and the late Eleanor R.I.P, beloved mother-in-law of Irene, Lawrence, Dale, Tom, Brendan, Geraldine and the late Gervase, and a loving granny and great granny.

Funeral on Thursday at 9.15am from her daughter Mary Green's home 7 Cooldreena Lurgan to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Eileen's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

Our Lady of Knock pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Dementia N.I c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH: Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.