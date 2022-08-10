The death has occurred of Linda Coghill (née Lyons)

Coghill (nee Lyons) (Craigavon, formerly of Drumaness, Ballynahinch), August 9, 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Linda, beloved wife of the late John and loving mother of Tanya and Stuart. A dear mother-in-law to Gus, cherished granny of Gemma and Ryan and a devoted great granny to Lorcán, Comheá and Cíanna-Rogha

A funeral service took place at the family home, 116 Garrymore, on Friday at 12.00 noon. Burial afterwards in St. John’s Cemetery, Lylo.

At peace with her husband.

Always loved and remembered by her loving family, her brother and sisters and the entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to Alzheimer's Society NI, c/o Mc Alinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404.