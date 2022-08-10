The death has occurred of Margaret Lavery

Lavery (Nee Devlin) (Lurgan) August 9th 2022 peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family. Margaret, dearly beloved mother of Dwyer, Shauna, Niall and Jamie and wife of Sean 4 Innisfail Walk Taghnevan Lurgan R.I.P, beloved mother-in-law of Emer, Shauna's partner Niall, Lucy and Jamie's partner Tiarna and loving nanny to Grace, Bella, Fionn, Ruairi, Oisin and Saerlaith, and beloved sister of Seamus, Kevin, Damian, Martin and the late Brian and sister-in-law of Caroline, Linda and Trisha.

Funeral took place on Friday at 9.15am from her late home to St Paul's Church for 10.00am Requiem Mass. Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery. Margaret's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving family and family circle.

Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if desired to Southern Area Hospice Newry c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH: Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.