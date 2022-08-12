The death has occurred of Marie Matthews (née Greene)

Matthews née Greene (Solihull, Birmingham and formerly 159 Plantation Road, Upper Bleary) August 2nd 2022, peacefully in Birmingham.

Marie R.I.P. beloved wife of Paul, dearly loved daughter of the late Alice and Joe and dear sister of Sean, Greg, Joan, Patricia and Linda.

Marie reposed in her late home, 159 Plantation Road on Friday from 12 noon.

Her funeral on Saturday was from the above address at 8.30am to St. Colman’s Church, Clare for Requiem Mass at 9.00am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.