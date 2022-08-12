The death has occurred of Marie Matthews (née Greene)

The death has occurred of Marie Matthews (née Greene)
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Friday 12 August 2022 17:46

Matthews née Greene (Solihull, Birmingham and formerly 159 Plantation Road, Upper Bleary) August 2nd 2022, peacefully in Birmingham.

Marie R.I.P. beloved wife of Paul, dearly loved daughter of the late Alice and Joe and dear sister of Sean, Greg, Joan, Patricia and Linda.

Marie reposed in her late home, 159 Plantation Road on Friday from 12 noon.

Her funeral on Saturday was from the above address at 8.30am to St. Colman’s Church, Clare for Requiem Mass at 9.00am.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on her soul.

Deeply regretted by her sorrowing husband, sisters, brothers, sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, nephews and family circle.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com