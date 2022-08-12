The death has occurred of May Murray (neé Cassidy)

Murray (Nee Cassidy) (Lurgan) August 12th 2022 peacefully at Lurgan Hospital. May dearly beloved wife of the late John 2 Ulster Street Lurgan, and much loved sister of Joe, Pauline, Ursula, Shane and the late Dolores R.I.P.

Funeral on Monday at 10.15am from her late residence to St Peter's Church for 10.30am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

May's Requiem Mass can be viewed on St Peter's Church webcam.

St Anthony pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving brothers, sisters, nieces, nephews and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Marie Curie Nurses c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.