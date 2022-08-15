The death has occurred of Andrew Cunningham

The death has occurred of Andrew Cunningham
Name Last Name

Reporter:

Name Last Name

Monday 15 August 2022 16:27

August 13th 2022 peacefully at Lisnisky Care Home, late of Tandragee Road, Lurgan.

Dearly loved husband of Gwen and beloved father of Victoria and Dawn.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Tuesday 16th August at 12noon followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Monday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, may be made for Marie Curie, c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service,
7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.

Lovingly remembered by his wife, daughters, son-in-law Allan, Victoria’s fiancé Stuart, grandson Alisdair and family circle.

Loves Last Gift Remembrance.

Leave your comment

Share your opinions on Alpha Newspaper Group

Characters left: 1500

BREAKING

Stay connected to us to get the latest news and updates.

info@yourlurgan.com