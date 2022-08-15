The death has occurred of Edmund William Donaldson

August 13th 2022 suddenly at his home Hillside Crescent, Lenaderg. Formerly of Hill Street, Lurgan.

Dearly loved husband of Theresa, beloved father of Peter and Aimee, devoted brother of Julie, cherished uncle of Steven and dearest cousin of Ruth.



Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Saturday 20th August at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.



House strictly private.

Family and friends welcome to share their condolences in Malcomsons Funeral Home, Friday between 7pm and 9pm.



Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for The Chelsea Pensioners c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan, BT66 8BE.



Will be lovingly remembered by all his family and friends.



Forever In Our Hearts.