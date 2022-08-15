The death has occurred of Margaret Lowe

Lowe (Lurgan) Margaret died peacefully August 13th 2022 at her home 35 Hill Court and formerly of Avondale Green Lurgan, dearly beloved wife of the late Stanley, and much loved mother of Angela, Margaret, Stanley and Brian.

Funeral on Monday at 1.30pm from her daughter Angela Kavanagh's home 15 Hawthorn Avenue to St Paul's Church for Funeral Service at 2.00pm.

Interment afterwards in St Colman's Cemetery.

Margaret's Funeral Service can be viewed on St Paul's Church webcam.

May She Rest In Peace.

Very deeply regretted by her loving daughters, sons, sons-in-law, daughters-in-law, grandchildren, great grandchildren and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Macmillan Cancer Support c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.