The death has occurred of Robert James (Jim) Sibbett

August 15th 2022 peacefully at Lisnisky Care Home. Devoted husband of Muriel (Gilpin Park, Dollingstown) beloved father of Wendy and Gary, loving father-in-law of Lester and Adrianne, precious grandfather of David, Ross, Lewis, Jackson and Luke and a dear brother of Margaret and June.

Funeral Service in Malcomsons Funeral Home on Thursday 18th August at 2pm followed by interment in Moira Presbyterian Burial Ground.

House private. Family and friends welcome to share their condolences at Malcomsons Funeral Home, Wednesday between 7pm and 9pm.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for NI Children's Hospice c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

The Lord Is My Shepherd.