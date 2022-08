August 15th 2022 peacefully at hospital. Beloved husband of Thora and dearly loved father of Stephen.

Funeral Service in Lurgan Baptist Church on Friday 19th August at 1pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be made for Seapatrick Care Home Residents Comfort Fund c/o Malcomsons Funeral Service, 7 Robert Street, Lurgan BT66 8BE.

Will be greatly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.

