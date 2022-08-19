The death has occurred of baby Darcy Marie McKenna

Friday 19 August 2022 14:52

Baby McKenna (Derrymacash), August 17, 2022 peacefully in the arms of her mummy and daddy at Craigavon Area Hospital. Darcy Marie, precious daughter of Lindsey and Paul, and adorned little sister of Olly, Alfie and Maisie.

Funeral Service of the Angels will take place on Friday in McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Home, 43 Ardmore Road, Lurgan, BT66 6QP at 3.30pm. Burial afterwards in St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Derrymacash.

Saint Philomena pray for her.

Always loved and remembered by heartbroken parents, sister, brothers, grandparents, and entire family circle.

Family flowers only please with donations in lieu if desired to, Little Forget Me Nots Trust c/o McAlinden & Murtagh Funeral Directors, 2 North Street, Lurgan. Telephone: 02838 324404

