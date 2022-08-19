The death has occurred of Ben Thomas Stevenson

Stevenson / Ben Thomas. August 18th 2022 peacefully at The Royal Belfast Hospital For Sick Children aged 5 years, late of Esky Road, Derrytrasna. Precious son of Adam and Tracey, loving brother of Rebekah and Reuben and cherished grandson of Ivor and Jill Stevenson and Elaine and Maurice Turkington.

Funeral Service on Saturday in Ardmore Parish Church at 3.00pm followed by committal in the adjoining Parish Churchyard.

House strictly private.

Donations if desired may be made for PICU & Children’s Cancer Unit Charity Royal Victoria Hospital C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.