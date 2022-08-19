The death has occurred of Thomas William (Billy) Turkington

Turkington - Thomas William (Billy) 17th August 2022, peacefully at hospital surrounded by his loving family. Kilminiogue, Backwood Road, Moira.

Cherished husband of Grizel, devoted father of Bruce, Lorna, Craig, and the late Oliver, father in law to Ian, Julia and Aisling. Also, a dear grandfather.

House Private.

A Funeral service took place on Friday 19th August at 1pm in St. John's Parish Church, Moira followed by burial in adjoining graveyard.

Family flowers only donations if desired by cheque made payable to Dementia NI c/o Joseph Poots & Son Funeral Directors 42-44 Bridge Street, Portadown BT63 5AE or by card via www.josephpootsfuneraldirectors.com