The death has occurred of Bernice Haughian (née Mallon)

Haughian (Nee Mallon) (Aghagallon) August 19th 2022 peacefully at home 2 St Patrick's Avenue. Bernice R.I.P, dearly beloved wife of Tim, and much loved mother of Michele, Sarah, Claire and James, beloved mother-in-law of Pete, Mark and Catherine and loving nanny to Mark, Ryan, Kealin, Leah, Casey and Emmett.

Funeral took place on Monday from her late home arriving at St Patrick's Church for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, family and family circle.

No Flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Mandeville Unit Craigavon Area Hospital. Cheques made payable to SHSCT c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan BT67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232 or donation box in the home.