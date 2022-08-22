The death has occurred of Elaine Turkington (née Donaldson)

August 21st 2022 peacefully, late of Gilford Road, Lurgan. Beloved mother of Tracey & Cheryl, dear mother-in-law of Adam & David, loving grandmother of Rebekah, Reuben, David & the late Ben and loving sister of John, William and Joan.

Funeral service in Hill Street Presbyterian Church on Tuesday at 2.00pm followed by committal at Donaghcloney Presbyterian Church Burying Ground.

Friends and family welcome at Elaine’s late home, all day Sunday and Monday from 2.00pm - 7.00pm.

Donations if desired may be made for Macmillan Nurses C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH.

Will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by the entire family circle.