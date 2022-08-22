The death has occurred of Maura Mulholland (née Kearney)

Mulholland (Nee Kearney)( Aghagallon) August 19th 2022 peacefully at Craigavon Area Hospital. Maura, dearly beloved wife of Michael 56A Derrymore Road Aghagallon, and much loved mother of Ryan, Martin, Anna (Bailey) and Fiona, beloved mother-in-law of Roisin, Sinead and Dermot, loving granny Maura to Rosa, Davin, Conn, Bernadette, Eiméar, Dáire and Mary, and much loved daughter of Mary and the late Barney Kearney R.I.P.

Funeral on Tuesday at 11.15am from her late residence to St Patrick's Church Aghagallon for 12.00noon Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Our Lady of Lourdes and St Pio pray for her.

Very deeply regretted by her loving husband, family and family circle.

No flowers please, donations in lieu if desired to Diabates U.K Northern Ireland c/o Jack McLearnon & Son Funeral Directors 75 North Street Lurgan Bt67 9AH. Tele (028) 38322232.