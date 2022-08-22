The death has occurred of Patrick Scullion

Scullion (Lurgan and Aghagallon) August 20th 2022 peacefully at R.V.H Belfast. Patrick dearly beloved husband of the late Agnes 13 Templar Court Lurgan and formerly of Parknasilla Way Aghagallon, and much loved father of Lisa and the late Christopher R.I.P, beloved father-in-law of Ryan, and loving granda to Ethan, Shea and Caoimhín.

Funeral took place on Monday at 9.15am from the home of Aidan and Grace Mulholland 96 Kilmore Road Lurgan BT67 9LW to St Patrick's Church Aghagallon for 10.00am Requiem Mass.

Interment afterwards in adjoining cemetery.

Sacred Heart of Jesus have mercy on his soul.

Very deeply regretted by loving daughter, son-in-law, grandchildren and family circle.