The death has occurred of Thelma Jane Cordner (née Lawson)

August 20th 2022 peacefully at hospital, late of Woodford Park, Lurgan. Beloved wife of Alan, loving mother of Alison and her partner Samuel, dear nannie of Darren and dear sister-in-law of Patsy Megarrell and Sydney Derby.

Funeral service in Craigavon Presbyterian Church on Wednesday at 1.00pm followed by interment in Lurgan Cemetery.

House Private.

Donations if desired may be made for Craigavon Presbyterian Church and The Renal Unit at Daisy Hill Hospital C/o Ronnie Russell Funeral Director, 59 Waringstown Road, Lurgan, BT66 7HH (Cheques made payable to Ronnie Russell Donations Account Please).

Will be lovingly remembered and sadly missed by the entire family circle.

Safe in the arms of Jesus.